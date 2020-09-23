Protecting Your Roof To Avoid Company Disruptions

The riveting images from the impacts of recent hurricanes in Louisiana and Alabama are a stark reminder of the need to protect commercial roofs from 180 mile per hour winds.

To protect your building from roof leaks and storm damage, every business should have a preventive maintenance plan with at least one review every six months. Today, many building owners in the Gulf Coast region are discovering that their roof warranties only cover up to 74 miles per hour, which is not sufficient to cover losses.

This hurricane season serves as a reminder to consider a wind rider for your roof, especially if there is a chance of deficiencies in the design and installation. An established roofing contractor may negotiate the terms of a wind rider policy that will ensure coverage up to 180 mile per hour winds in addition to overall policy savings. By taking this extra step, you likely will avoid an insurance company denying coverage after a major storm or event.

You should also protect your business by taking the following steps:

Make sure you have a roofing maintenance plan that is cloud-based. This will allow property managers and building owners to easily access information about roof assets. In some cases, there are roof upgrades which may have been added without proper installation and possibly lacking construction standards to meet 180 mile per hour winds. Now is the time for an evaluation by an established roofing professional. Recent seasonal changes, including heavy rain and wind, may require attention towards timely action to include repairs. Often, debris from trees should be removed; gutters and drains need to be cleared and in some cases, aging materials must be replaced. Most roof maintenance programs are tax deductible. And, by ensuring that you have a good plan from a qualified roofing company, you will extend the lifespan of your building and protect your business.

Prior to the next hurricane, this is an opportunity for business owners to take these additional actions and ensure a post-storm recovery without possible insurance issues.

Rob Kornahrens is CEO of Advanced Roofing and may be found at www.advancedroofing.com