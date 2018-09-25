PTS student selected to sing during U.S. Open tennis event

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) student Lucia Fernandez de Muros had the honor of performing during the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sept. 5.

After a set of successful auditions, the eighth grader was selected to sing America the Beautiful as part of the program taking place between the men’s quarterfinal tennis matches. This is the second year in a row she has been selected as a performer at the U.S. Open.

Thirteen vocalists between the ages of 7 and 14 were chosen from among 300 hopefuls vying for the opportunity to sing before a live audience and be televised on ESPN, the U.S.-based global sports channel. Fernandez de Muros was one of four winners hailing from Florida, but the only one representing Miami.

“All of us at Palmer Trinity School are proud of Lucia’s achievements and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Patrick Roberts, head of school.

Past performers at the U.S. Open have gone on to play on Broadway, America’s Got Talent and The Voice. The Opening Night Ceremony featured a performance by Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson.

Fernandez de Muros, who studies drama at Palmer Trinity and is a member of the school’s Thespians Club, has been cast in an upcoming production at Miami Children’s Theater.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.