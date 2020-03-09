PTS Theatre Department to present Matilda the Musical

PTS Theatre Department to present Matilda the Musical
Pictured is the cast of Matilda the Musical.

Palmer Trinity School’s Theater Department will bring Matilda the Musical to the stage in two performances, Thursday and Friday, Mar. 12 and 13, at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay 33189. Performances are at 7 p.m.

Inspired by the popular children’s book by Roald Dahl, this Tony award-winning musical tells the story of Matilda, an extraordinary girl who, armed with determination and an imaginative mind, dares to take a stand and change the destiny of everyone she meets.

Packed with high energy dance numbers and larger-than-life characters, children and adults will be delighted by the story of a special little girl with a magical imagination.

Tickets are $26 and $10 for all PTS students and must be purchased at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Box Office by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting the website at https://smdcac.org/events/matilda-musical.


For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.

