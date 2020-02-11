Regional Planning Council selects Commissioner Levine Cava as chair

The South Florida Regional Planning Council selected Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava to serve as its chair during its meeting on Jan. 27. The appointment comes after a five-year progression of leadership positions that the commissioner has held to help lead the council in responsible planning and smart growth in South Florida.

“It is with great honor that I accept the position as chair of the South Florida Regional Planning Council,” Commissioner Levine Cava said. “I am looking forward to continue working with other officials in our region to help solve such critical issues as Everglades restoration, climate change, and mobility.

“These are tough issues to tackle, but I am confident that working together as a region we can overcome many obstacles and plan for a resilient future,” she added.

“The council is delighted to welcome Commissioner Levine Cava as its new chair,” said the outgoing chair, Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross. “Commissioner Levine Cava is an active and committed member of the council, and strong advocate for regional collaboration and planning as an essential component of addressing the many complex issues facing South Florida and its residents.”

Since 1974, the South Florida Regional Planning Council has served as the regional planning agency for Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Broward counties. The council supports the region’s elected leaders and stakeholders through regional, collaborative planning and the development and implementation of strategies to create a better future for South Florida.

The state legislature has recognized the Regional Planning Councils as Florida’s only multipurpose regional entity that is in a position to plan for and coordinate intergovernmental solutions to growth-related problems.

In addition to electing Commissioner Levine Cava as chair of the council, Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller was elected first vice chair; gubernatorial appointee Mario Baily as second vice chair; City of Key West Commissioner Samuel Kaufman as treasurer, and Broward County Commissioner Quentin “Beam” Furr as secretary. Mayor Greg Ross, as immediate past chair, continues to serve as a member of the council’s Executive Committee.

For more information about the South Florida Regional Planning Council, visit www.sfregionalcouncil.org.