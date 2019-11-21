Rep. Shalala Announces Introduction of the 100% Clean Economy Act Of 2019

Landmark legislation would have the United States achieve 100 percent Clean Energy Economy by 2050

Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27), announced the introduction of the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019, legislation that sets a nationwide goal of achieving a 100 percent clean economy, defined as net-zero climate pollution across all sectors of the United States’ economy, by 2050.

“The impacts of climate change are not up for debate,” said Rep. Shalala. “We must work together as a country to solve the climate crisis, because it presents a real, existential threat to my community and countless others across America. This bill is a meaningful step towards tackling what may be the most daunting challenge of our time.”

The 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019 – a bill with over 140 original co-sponsors – would direct federal agencies to use all existing authority to put the United States on a path toward achieving the goal of a 100 percent clean energy economy while remaining technology-neutral. The bill would also direct the EPA to evaluate each agency’s plan, make recommendations to strengthen these plans as needed, and report each year on progress made toward a 100 percent clean energy economy.

Additionally, this legislation lays out guiding principles for federal agency action, including, but not limited to:

Improving public health in low-income and rural communities, especially among vulnerable populations such as communities of color or Tribal communities;

Enhancing of job creation and guaranteeing an equitable transition for workers, communities, and industries affected by changes in the economy;

Providing benefits for consumers, small businesses and rural communities; and

Preparing communities for the impacts and risks of climate change.