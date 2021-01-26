Residents of The Palace receive new lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine

Helen and Jacob Shaham, founders of The Palace Group, were among the first to begin the COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at the company’s communities. They joined residents and staff and rolled up their sleeves to do their part to save lives and end the pandemic.

The Shahams received the COVID-19 vaccine, the first step in being able to gather with loved ones and friends again. At The Palace Coral Gables, representatives from Walgreens were on hand to administer the lifesaving vaccine. Everyone was honored to do their part to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The Palace communities will continue to follow the recommended health and safety protocols and look forward to brighter days ahead. The company reminds people to continue wearing masks and help in spreading the word to others about the importance of the vaccine to save lives and resume the life we’ve known.

Over 1,000 residents and team members received the vaccination at Palace communities thus far.

