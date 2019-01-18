Revisiting Palmetto Bay – Street by Street

It doesn’t take much research to learn why families move to and stay in the Village of Palmetto Bay. Palmetto Bay, the Village of Parks, has always prided itself as a welcoming, small town, where residents are able to escape the stresses of everyday life and enjoy their families along with beautiful parks, amazing schools, and a plethora of recreational opportunities. Kayaking, yoga, team sports, run clubs; the list of fun things to do is long.

As beautiful as our community is, there are opportunities for improvement. As I walked and drove the streets of our Village during the campaign listening to our residents, the one thing that resonated with me was people’s desire to maintain the fabric of our community; a village atmosphere that begets our sophisticated yet simple way of life.

To that end, the Village has launched Palmetto Bay’s Street by Street Initiative. This will be a Village-wide effort designed to update, beautify and improve deteriorating areas of our community. Working with the Manager and his staff, I will be visiting every block, every street, every park and public space in the Village to inventory and evaluate the streetscape conditions. As the saying goes, all that shimmers is not new. If we are to maintain our piece of paradise, we need to maintain what we have in addition to looking to the new. By evaluating streetscape conditions on a street by street and block by block level, our Village will maintain its fresh and pristine image, increasing property values and making Palmetto Bay an even more desirable place to live, work, learn, and play.

Leadership does not happen in a vacuum, on a Facebook page or in a blog. Leadership begins with listening and should be inclusive, responsive and respectful. I intend to continue engaging residents and meeting them where they are through “After Hours with Karyn” and “Saturdays in the Park” to discuss resident issues and concerns and hear their ideas. I am excited for the future and look forward to working closely with my colleagues on council, leaders of our neighboring municipalities, as well as Miami-Dade County and our Commissioners to address the challenges and manage the opportunities facing our community. I look forward to hearing from you and can be reached at kcunningham@palmettobay-fl.gov or by phone at 305-904-1805.