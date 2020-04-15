Riviera Preparatory School’s Class of 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

1 of 2

Riviera Preparatory School is proud to congratulate the Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Daniella Galtes, and Salutatorian, Luke Saleh.

Daniella began her studies at Riviera in high school. A student in the Biomedical Science Program, she plans to continue her education in the medical field and aspires to become a surgeon. To that end, Daniella has completed various prestigious internships as a Research Assistant at the University of Miami, Florida International University, the Cardiovascular Wellness Center in Homestead, Florida, and at Stanford’s Cardiothoracic Surgical Skills summer internship in Palo Alto, California. Daniella’s achievements include her membership in HOSA, NHS, as well as other honor societies. She is an AP Scholar with Distinction and recipient of the Harvard Book Award. Daniella is also an athlete on the varsity tennis team. She looks forward to attending Duke University in the fall.

Luke is a Riviera “life-timer,” becoming a Bulldog in preschool in 2006. He is the NHS president, a Silver Night Award nominee, a National Merit finalist, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and a recipient of the Brown Book Award to name a few of his achievements. An accomplished athlete, Luke enjoys cross country, tennis, soccer, and swimming. He will be attending the University of Florida in the fall.

Daniella and Luke are true Riviera ambassadors. Their hard work and determination are an inspiration to the entire Riviera community. We look forward to their continued success as they begin their college careers.