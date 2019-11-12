Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida to Host Alumni Reunion of 12 Good Men Award Recipients Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. at Caffe Abbracci

WHAT: Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida (RMHC) will celebrate the Alumni Reunion of 12 Good Men Award recipients at a special cocktail reception.

WHO: The meet and greet with fellow past honorees will be hosted by fellow former honorees Nino Pernetti, Frank Rubino, Don Slesnick and Robert Elias.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Caffe Abbracci, 318 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134

DETAILS: The Twelve Good Men Luncheon is the premier fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida. The money raised each year at this luncheon helps fund our annual operation budget of our Ronald McDonald House. The Ronald McDonald House is built on the simple idea that when a family is focused on healing their child, nothing else should matter. When a child is hospitalized, the love and support of family can be as powerful as the strongest medicine. For more information about RMHC of South Florida, please visit https://rmhcsouthflorida.org/.