Ronald McDonald House Charities to benefit from mixer and auction in Doral

The First National Bank of South Miami and Munar Law are presenting a mixer Sept. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the bank’s Doral office at 1950 NW 87th Avenue. Local businesses have generously donated items for an auction to benefit the charity, as well as bites for the evening.

Among the many supporting the event will be BurgerFi, SuViche, Pisco y Nazca, 5300 Chop House, Novecento, McAllister’s Deli, The Tank Brewing Company, Provident Doral at The Blue, Salsa Fiesta, and Wing House. To RSVP for this event, call 305-412-5511.

The Freshmen Five

The five newest elected Representatives to the Florida House are committed to helping the constituents in their Districts. They have joined forces and, in their first joint event on August 10, Representatives Ana Maria Rodriguez (former vice mayor for City of Doral); Anthony Rodriguez; Daniel Perez; Vance Aloupis; and Juan Fernandez-Barquin hosted a Farm Share free food distribution event at Tamiami Park for more than 500 people.

Joining in this effort were McDonalds, Publix, Baptist Health South Florida, The Fair & Expo, and Miami Dade County. Also on hand to promote their services and educational opportunities were FIU, Miami-Dade College, Florida National University, Cintas, GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (with their free Children’s Dental Clinic), Miami-Dade Transit Golden Passes, Miami-Dade Voter’s Registration, United States Attorney’s Office, and Miami’s Community Newspapers (CNews).

This event provide the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, whose member Marti Bueso volunteered her time to help organize the event, a great way to share information on the club’s free children’s dental clinic. The Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic provides free dental care for children who fall between the cracks in our healthcare system.

Last year alone they treat 600 patients and provided more than $240,000 in free services. CGWC Public Issues Chair Donna Myrill was delighted by the response and the club actually ran out of their stacks of brochures. Among the many helping out that day manning the club’s table were CGWC board members Iris Segui and her two sons, Erin Anding, and husband Volker; with Gloria Burns; and prospective CGWC new member Judy Ruiz

Speaking of the Woman’s Club, many of whose members reside in Doral, this is a busy group. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-9 p.m., the club is coordinating its monthly Clutch Burger Gringo Bingo and will direct the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk.

Tickets for Gringo Bingo are $35 and include a slider, Clutch Fries, specialty drink, and great prizes. Music and entertainment will be provided courtesy of celebrity DJ Germain and Clutch owner and Doral resident Steven Bradley. Tickets also include six game cards and additional cards can be bought for $2 each. Seating is limited; so, email early to reserve space, gloria@cnews.net.

Finally, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee is holding a Royal Ambassador Fashion Show on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m., at The Biltmore Hotel. Tickets for the fashion show and luncheon are $45 for children and $65 for adults.

Please note: Girls ages 9-16 may actually walk the runway for $30 and have a chance to be selected as a JOBC Royal Ambassador. This is a great program for any young woman, and the JOBC is to be congratulated for creating this new program. For information visit www.jrorangebowl.org/royalambassadors.