S. Florida McDonald’s Restaurants, guests raise over quarter million dollars for RMHC

Thanks to the diligence of their crews and the generosity of their guests, Florida’s McDonald’s Restaurants raised $1 million — more than a quarter million in South Florida — during the “Round-Up” fundraising campaign benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), a charity that offers families a home where they can stay together while their seriously ill or injured children receive the medical treatment they need at nearby hospitals.

“Many families travel far from home and spend several weeks or months getting treatment for their children — a long time to be away or to divide a family,” said Soraya Rivera-Moya, executive director of RMHC South Florida. “Although the amount raised will not fully replace the financial support we lost due to the pandemic, it will definitely play a big part in helping us continue our mission of keeping families together near the medical care and resources they need.”

A fundraising feat of this size is not easy, especially in a time when most people are struggling financially, but South Florida McDonald’s restaurants and their guests certainly rose to the challenge, a handful of change at a time, raising $257,000 for RMHC South Florida alone.

Proving that kindness and generosity thrives in the community, especially in time of crisis, most South Florida restaurants were able to collect anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 each, by encouraging guests to “Round-Up” their order total to the nearest dollar and donate the change to RMHC or add a donation of $1, $3 or $5 to their bill.

“This is such an important cause and we are so happy to have been a major part of raising $1 million to help keep families together at RMHC,” said Leonardo Lopez, owner.operator of the McDonald’s franchise that raised the most funds during the Round-Up fundraising campaign. “I am very proud of each and every one of the restaurant managers, crew members and guests of my franchise who contributed to the $74,327 we raised for this amazing charity.”