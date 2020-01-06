Safe Schools South Florida Welcomes New Executive Director Scott Galvin

Safe Schools South Florida (SSSF), the region’s pioneer organization focused on creating safer schools and communities where all students can learn and thrive, has named Scott Galvin as its new Executive Director, effective immediately.

, a North Miami Councilmember, replaces interim Executive Director and Founder Robert Loupo who recently retired from the organization.

Founded in 1991, SSSF is comprised of education professionals and supporters of the LGBTQ community who are committed to providing training for other education professionals and school staff, youth-service provider agencies, and families on how to create safer schools and communities, especially for their LGTBQ young people.

Galvin has served on the North Miami City Council since 1999. He is the city’s first openly LGBTQ elected official and the longest-serving LGBTQ legislator in the state of Florida. With a degree in education, Galvin has previously worked with Junior Achievement of Miami and the YWCA of Miami.

“We are excited to announce that Councilmember Galvin is stepping up to serve as executive director, a role that will serve as the driving force for SSSF’s continued success as we enter a new decade of service to our community,” said SSSF Board Member and Secretary Marty McGuire.

Said Galvin, “I’m incredibly motivated to further the mission of this pioneering organization in our community. Together, we will do great things for the youth of our LGBTQ community.”

With a service area spanning the South Florida region, including Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, SSSF focuses on numerous activities and events throughout the year. It empowers students through GSA leadership training conferences; trains educators to recognize and prevent bullying of LGBTQ youth – real or perceived; and educates parents/guardians, educators, and the community on the challenges faced by LGBTQ youth, as well as on best practices for supporting and affirming them in schools.

Over the years, combined with the annual GSA Leadership Conferences, SSSF’s Diversity Day and GSA Empowerment Conferences have brought together an estimated 8,000 LGBTQ students and their allies from throughout South Florida schools.

“SSSF will benefit from Scott’s depth of knowledge, which encompasses education and LGBTQ issues, as well as his deep ties within the South Florida community. As a trailblazer in the LGBTQ community, Scott’s compassion for the challenges and issues facing our LGBTQ youth, paired with his natural enthusiasm, will serve this community well at the helm of our organization. We are very excited to have Scott join SSSF,” McGuire continued.

For information on Safe Schools South Florida, visit www.safeschoolssouthflorida.org. For information contact Scott Galvin at 305-582-0710, or Marty McGuire at 305-281-0482.