Salons by JC coming to Kendall’s The Palms at Town and Country

Weingarten Realty recently announced that Salons by JC is leasing 7,905 square feet at The Palms at Town & Country in Kendall.

The Palms at Town & Country is an 80-acre, open-air lifestyle and power center. The center is located next to Florida’s Turnpike at Kendall Drive (SW 88th Street). There you will find retailers like Publix, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack, and Total Wine. There also is a variety of lifestyle services, exceptional dining and entertainment options like Bolay, Outback Steakhouse, Pisco Y Nazca, MOD Pizza.

In 1997, Jack Griffey and Cecil Miller began their journey to transform the beauty industry one salon suite at a time. Like most young entrepreneurs, they started out with a big idea, but had to learn how to start and run a business from scratch. After a lot of perseverance and hard work, Salons by JC opened its doors in 1998 in Dallas, TX, welcoming driven beauty and wellness specialists ready to break free from the traditional salon model.

The company has since moved its headquarters from Dallas to San Antonio where it continues to grow through franchising. Today, Salons by JC has 90 locations in over 26 states and Canada. Salons by JC is committed to developing more than 200 stores in all major markets over the next several years.

For more information, visit salonsbyjc.com or salonsbyjc.com/franchise.

Arthur Shifrin, agent with Koniver Stern Group, represented the tenant. Nicole Townsend, senior leasing director with Weingarten Realty represented the landlord.