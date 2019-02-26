Sample delights from the sea at Deering Seafood Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 15th annual Deering Seafood Festival will bring out throngs of South Florida seafood lovers on Sunday, Mar. 31, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

One of South Florida’s most highly anticipated events, the Deering Seafood Festival is consistently a sold-out event, attracting more than 8,000 people to the grounds of the historic 450-acre Deering Estate for a non-stop celebration of nature’s beauty and bounty. The festival is renowned for its cornucopia of culinary delights, featuring delicious catches from the sea, chef demonstrations and sumptuous fare along Seafood Alley presented by Golden Rule Seafood.

Adventures for the kids are both fun and educational, including inflatables, creative activities and a kid-friendly menu for when hunger strikes. Dance and groove to live music all day long, as Virgin Islands stilt walkers and free-spirited Bahamian Junkanoo musicians weave throughout the crowd.

Named by the Greater Miami Festival and Events Association as “Best Event of the Year,” for the past two years, the Deering Seafood Festival is also the only one-day festival to be recognized among the Top 10 Events for eight consecutive years by BizBash Magazine.

The centerpiece of the festival is a seafood lover’s dream, with a wide array of local restaurants, caterers and seafood purveyors, including Golden Rule Seafood, Antigua & Barbuda Association of South Florida, Catering by Les, Don Camaron Seafood Grill & Market, Paella Party, Popo’s Seafood, Rodbenders Raw Bar & Grill, Sports Grill, Taco & Tattoos and more. Add Chill-N, Gringa Flan and Wendy’s Chocolates to satisfy your sweet tooth.

More than two tons of ice keeps the thirst-quenching backyard beverages, presented by Landshark Lager, ice cold and the frozen drink machines humming all day.

For the foodies, cooking demonstrations presented by Mercedes Benz of Cutler Bay take place throughout the day under the big-top tent over the Deering Estate’s historic courtyard, featuring five popular chefs preparing local seafood fare. Following each presentation, each of the 100 attendees receives a copy of the recipe, a sample of the food prepared and the opportunity to engage in a Q&A with each chef. Prior to the festival, students from Johnson & Wales University College of Culinary Arts compete for a coveted spot as a Guest Chef, presenting his or her award-winning recipe alongside the celebrated chefs.

While Florida’s freshest fish and seafood are always the main event, continuous live entertainment takes place throughout the day on the main stage.It’s a day of family fun, dancing and grooving to the tunes of Visions Band FL, Caribbean Crew and Mr. Nice Guy, along with the world-renowned Bahamian Junkanoo and Virgin Island stilt walkers.

The Deering Seafood Festival offers activities that are both fun and educational for children of all ages, including Deering Discovery Cove, where kids can experiment and explore the wonders of nature. For the younger ones, the Li’l Shrimp Kids Zone provides unlimited play on inflatables, creative activities and a kid-friendly menu when hunger strikes.

Ongoing activities include a rock-climbing wall and the Pelican Skipper pontoon boat rides to Chicken Key, as well as Artists Lane, featuring paintings, photography, crafts and jewelry by local artisans.

For those wishing to pedal to the festival, a courtesy bike valet is offered through Green Mobility Network. Free Park and Ride is also available at Westminster Christian School and Palmetto Bay Village Center, with continuous shuttle-bus service to the estate.

Admission is adults $20 in advance, $25 at the gate; children ages 4-14, $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Ticket includes park entrance and activities, excluding food, drink, pontoon rides and rock wall. All proceeds benefit the Deering Estate Foundation, to be used for environmental education, preservation and programming.

For tickets and further information, visit www.deeringseafoodfestival.org, or call 305-235-1668, ext. 263. This event sells out, so get your tickets early, or become a member of the Deering Estate Foundation and enjoy free admission.

Proceeds from the Deering Seafood Festival benefit the Deering Estate Foundation and are used to support environmental education, preservation and programming. The Deering Seafood Festival is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

“None of this would be possible without the generous support of our valued sponsors,” said Larissa Siegel Lara, executive director of the Deering Estate Foundation.

For more information on the Deering Estate visit www.DeeringEstate.org.