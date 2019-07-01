Samson meets Dr. Carter Burrus

David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins seen talking to Dr. Carter Burrus at the Miami’s Community Newspapers luncheon. 74 year-old Carter, is a former teacher and presently a counselor at his alma Mater, Christopher Columbus High School. And, for you people who think you are in shape, Carter benches 250 lbs. He is in the hall of fame at Christopher Columbus High School, and is also in the hall of fame at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here