Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Samson meets Dr. Carter Burrus

By: Community News |July 1, 2019

David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins seen talking to Dr. Carter Burrus at the Miami’s Community Newspapers luncheon. 74 year-old Carter, is a former teacher and presently a counselor at his alma Mater, Christopher Columbus High School. And, for you people who think you are in shape, Carter benches 250 lbs. He is in the hall of fame at Christopher Columbus High School, and is also in the hall of fame at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Samson meets Dr. Carter Burrus"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*