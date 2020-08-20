Save the date to Bid for a Brighter future for Kids

A 24-hour virtual silent auction benefiting children & families in Broward and Miami-Dade served by Children’s Home Society of Florida

September 18, 2020 – starting at 5 p.m.

LEARN MORE & PRE-REGISTER HERE

When you join us to Bid for a Brighter Future for Kids you become part of an incredible movement led by Children’s Home Society of Florida: to end the need for foster care as we know it. Together, we will help more children grow up in safe, strong families.

Funds raised through Bid for a Brighter Future for Kids

allow us to meet families at the crossroads of their struggles and successes to empower them to overcome challenges before they turn into crises. Your support helps support local services

and solutions including Adoption, Healthy Families, Family Preservation, Case Management, and Community Partnership Schools! In addition to our telehealth and counseling program for children and families!

Contact Geishel Valverde for more information, 954-225-0355 or Geishel.Valverde@chsfl.org.

Refer to their Facebook Page Children’s Home Society of Florida (Miami, FL) – under Events for frequently asked questions and to stay up to date with their event.