Secret to helping teens make great life choices

I am the most powerful thing you do. I am part of your daily life and I control your future. I am effortless as I often become an automatic response or action. I am to blame or to thank for your health, professional life, school, career and relationships.

Can you identify me? If you haven’t figured me out, I am your habits — your good ones and not so good ones. I am what you do each day without thinking and I am what determines your life tomorrow.

The power of our habits is substantial. They can make or break you. Having this awareness is essential as it allows you to pay closer attention to what you are doing or not doing in your daily life to keep you on track towards accomplishing your life’s mission.

Developing positive habits at a young age increases your chance of attaining personal goals and living the life you truly want for yourself.

In 1989, Stephen Covey first published the best-selling book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, where he presents a timeless and universal approach for personal development. In his book, Covey identifies seven habits that can effectively impact your life if practiced purposefully until they become part of who you are.

Later his son ,Sean, wrote a different version of the same book to specifically target a younger audience, teenagers.

Here is the key: The earlier individuals are exposed, the greater the opportunity they have to beginning a path of effective and balanced living. By studying the seven habits, middle school and high school students can develop habits at a young age that help them live a principle-centered life.

That’s why we started the 7 Habits for Teens training through iLEAD programs, to equip middle and high school students to make great choices. We’re expanding it this summer, to include three sessions at the University of Miami, with the first in June.

The 7 Habits for Teens training is a way to help build teenagers’ self-confidence and interpersonal skills, improve student’s emotional well-being, boost achievement as well as raise life aspirations.

You’re never too young to learn and develop habits that will lead to the life you envision for yourself.

