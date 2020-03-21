Sedano’s Supermarkets and Versailles and La Carreta Restaurants Prove that Everyone Wins When We Come Together

RELIEF FOR UP TO 400 RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES SPARKS UNIQUE PARTNERSHIP

During these unprecedented times, with restaurants being forced to close temporarily and supermarkets facing more demand than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three Miami landmarks have joined forces to support one another.

Sedano’s Supermarkets, Versailles and La Carreta have partnered to provide temporary jobs for the restaurants’ employees affected by this pandemic. The leading independent Hispanic grocery chain in the country looks to add up to 400 full-time and part-time positions across its stores, while Versailles and La Carreta close their dining rooms and focus only on takeout, delivery, and walk-up window orders.

“This collaboration reflects who we are as companies in our community,” said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets. “During difficult times, local businesses and communities need to support one another.”

“Much like Sedano’s, our employees are like family, and we want each of them to know that their jobs will be waiting for them once this crisis concludes. We look forward to welcoming them back, but we can rest easier knowing they are being taken care of,” said Felipe Valls Jr., owner of Versailles and La Carreta restaurants.

The partnership between Sedano’s Supermarkets, La Carreta and Versailles illustrates how local businesses can come together and support one another, changing the course and emerging stronger together.