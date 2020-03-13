Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. Champions HB 7067 to Expand Scholarship Programs for Low Income Families

The Florida Senate passed HB 7067 to expand K-12 Scholarship Programs by a vote of 21-14.

Championed by Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah), HB 7067 increases and revises eligibility standards for K-12 scholarship programs for economically disadvantaged students. Earlier this week, the bill passed the Florida House with a vote of 81-39. Currently, the bill is headed for Governor DeSantis’ desk to be signed into law.

“Today is a great day for education,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. “Empowering parents and students of all economic backgrounds is an essential component to ensuring high-quality education for all our children. The expansion of the Family Empowerment Scholarship program was a labor of love that I am honored to have carried across the finish line. Our parents deserve it. Our students deserve it. And the future of our great state deserves it.”

Once signed by the Governor, this law will go into effect on July 1, 2020.