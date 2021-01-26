SFYS in live performance on Feb. 28 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

The Gold-Medal and Emmy-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS), one of the nation’s leading youth music organizations, will perform a live concert on Feb. 28 at Fairchild Topical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd.

Sponsored by Fairchild, the concert — one of South Florida’s first major live performances since the COVID-19 pandemic began — starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Pandanus Lake Plaza.

The Youth Symphony, which won a Gold Medal at the prestigious Heritage Music Festival in Washington, DC, in 2017; performed at Carnegie Hall in 2018, and captured Gold at the Young Bohemian 2019 Music Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, was preparing for musical exchange trip to Uruguay and Argentina the week travel was halted. They also had their season finale concert cancelled.

“Everyone, the performers, instructors and conductors are thrilled to finally be able to perform live,” said Marjorie Hahn, SFYS executive and music director. “The performance will give many of the kids the opportunity to see their friends in person for the first time since March. We are very excited to bring this group together for the public.”

The SFYS has been practicing via ZOOM since late August — and producing virtual mini-concerts — since the pandemic outbreak. Their third virtual concert, in conjunction with the Miami Dade College Orchestra and students from Spain and Panama, captured a prestigious Regional Suncoast Emmy Award.

Seats will be arranged — socially distant — near the Plaza as well as around the lake. The concert also can be heard from various locations throughout Fairchild. The 40 musicians and concertgoers will be required to wear masks.

SFYS program is sponsored in part through support from the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Miami Dade County Mayor and County Commissioners, Children’s Trust, Miami Dade County Office of Management and Budget, State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Kirk Foundation, Publix Charities, Louis C. Skinner Foundation, and Nancy Friday Foundation.

The concert is free with a paid admission to Fairchild. Adult admission is $24.95 and senior admission is $17.95. Students (with ID) are $15.95, and Children (6-17) are $11.95. Admission for children under 6 and Fairchild members is free.

For more information or to buy admission tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org or phone 305-667-1651.