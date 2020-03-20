SHIFTING TO VIRTUAL EVENT: DAV RecruitMilitary Miami Veterans Job Fair

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary rescheduled the Miami Veterans Job Fair, as a VIRTUAL event.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26th from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here

MORE DETAILS:

Ensuring the health and well-being of our clients, job seekers and our team are our priority. For that reason, we have shifted the RecruitMilitary Miami Veterans Job Fair to a virtual event. This Veterans Job Fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 and will take place in a virtual setting, so we can seamlessly continue to connect organizations with veterans for their hiring needs.

In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring eventsacross the United States with 6,400+ exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates. “We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” says Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMilitary.

Additionally, RecruitMilitary supports the career readiness and transition efforts of military service members and their families by providing a newly launched program titled Team Transition. This program was created by veterans and military spouses for veterans and military spouses. Team Transition supports those individuals who are professionally curious about taking the next step in finding civilian employment with military experience-friendly employers.