Shoes for Streets & Stunna’s Fit making a positive impact once again

Just one week after Hurricane Michael ravished through the panhandle of Florida and its surrounding areas, South Miami native Gabriel Varona and his Shoes for Streets team headed up to Panama City with loads of water, canned foods, diapers, and other essential supplies needed after such a devastating hurricane. Many are saying that this was the panhandle’s equivalent to Hurricane Andrew back in 1992, and indeed it was.

The entire town was demolished. Thousands are without shelter, food, clean water, and of course, power. It’s an unfortunate disaster to say the least.

However, whenever a disaster strikes, no matter the distance, Varona buckles down and gets to work. In a little over a year, he has collected and directly delivered relief supplies to hurricane victims in Houston, North Carolina, The Florida Keys, Panama City and has even shipped supplies to Puerto Rico for those affected.

Shoes for Streets is currently partnering with several organizations including CrossFit Soul and Local Door Coupons®. Below are the items most needed for donation:

Water

Canned Food

Diapers

Wipes

Toiletries

Small Grills

Blankets

Clothes

For those whose time is crunched and unable to donate supplies directly, visit the Shoes for Streets GoFundMe page (click here).

You can’t keep what you have unless you give it away; Varona and his Shoes for Streets team are collecting all relief supplies for a second trip to the panhandle later next week, on October 26th.

To drop off any and all relief supplies, visit Stunna’s Fit, located at 6600 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143