Short Chef to conduct Zoom cooking demos

The Town of Cutler Bay, as part of its Active Adults series, will present a Zoom cooking demo on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. The demo will be conducted by Ray Newlands, known as the Short Chef, as one of his Healthy Eating Series of classes.

Short Chef said that, like most of us, he never expected anything like the pandemic and how it would affect what he does.

“I love being in front of people, teaching cooking and doing cooking demonstrations, mostly children and elderly, and now it’s all virtual. It’s a new world,” he said.

Newlands became interested in doing healthy eating classes after he had open heart surgery in 2003.

“That’s when I started paying attention to overweight kids, especially.”

He explained the “Short Chef” nickname.

“I wear shorts when I cook, so I got the nickname a long time ago,” Newlands said. “And I’m only five feet, five and a half [inches] tall, so it’s sort of double. Everything I do I try to do with humor. I’m passionate about cooking healthy foods. I’ve been working with Cutler Bay for about six years now. I would go down to the park the last Friday of every month and teach 75 kids — three different classes.”

Although much of his effort is on teaching youngsters to eat healthy and avoid obesity, his participation in the Active Adults program also is important to him.

“I find that as I get older I want to spend less time at doctors and stay as healthy as I can and enjoy life,” he said. “You can have fun cooking. You don’t have to spend hours and hours in the kitchen”

He designs his own programs and doesn’t copy other programs out there. He likes recipes that are easy and don’t cost a lot of money. Shopping lists and recipes will be provided.

He is concerned about people of all ages eating fast food and sodas which are not good for their bodies. You can learn more about his background and classes via his website at www.shortchef.com/.

There will be another cooking demo on Wed., Apr. 21, and one on Wednesday, July 21.

Space is limited so RSVP with Gabriela Blaylock at 786-573-5576 or at mblaylock@cutlerbay-fl.gov. Once registered you will be provided with a shopping list and recipe, so you are able to follow along with the cooking demo. A link to the Zoom class will be provided once RSVP is confirmed. Active Adults events are designed for town residents ages 55 and older.