SMDCAC to present award-winning production of The Color Purple

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) is bringing the official Broadway tour of the critically acclaimed and award-winning musical, The Color Purple, to its main stage on Saturday, Mar. 14, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 15, at 3 p.m.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Academy Award-nominated film, The Color Purple follows the journey of Celie, an African American woman from the American South in the early 1900s.

The original Broadway production debuted in 2005 and received 12 Tony Award nominations and one win for Best Actress. A revival of the musical began in 2015, going on to win two Tony’s for Best Revival and Best Actress. The revival also received the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

These performances are appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $45-$95 for regular admission and can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300. The Center is located at 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age.