Smokez BBQ, South Florida’s Best BBQ, opens in Palmetto Bay

Owners Marc Buoniconti and Patrick Sheehey, who is also the Grill Master, have developed a unique style of Texas BBQ in the heart of Palmetto Bay.

Lifelong friends and South Floridians Marc Buoniconti, son of the late Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, and Grill Master Patrick Sheehey have opened up South Florida’s newest and best BBQ restaurant in Palmetto Bay.

Now open in its third week of operation, Smokez BBQ has quickly become the hot spot for great Texas BBQ and live entertainment. The outdoor venue consists of a giant dome to provide shelter from the sun and rain, and three converted shipping containers that house their kitchen, bar, bathrooms and refrigerators. Smokez BBQ offers a laid back and welcoming atmosphere suitable for families and friends to enjoy together. For the sports lovers, there are large screen televisions to watch your favorite team while enjoying your favorite BBQ.

“Pat and I have known each other since we were kids. We’ve grown up enjoying the beauty that is South Florida and decided that we wanted to take our love of the outdoors and combine Pat’s expertise with the grill and smokers to create a place that our families and friends can enjoy right here in our back yard,” said Co-Owner Marc Buoniconti.

The menu consists of the most delicious smoked brisket, pork and beef ribs, pulled pork, sausages, chicken, and a variety of BBQ appropriate homemade compliments, like coleslaw, cowboy beans, whole corn, corn bread and mac and cheese. Smokez BBQ hours of operations are Thursday and Friday from 4pm until the food runs out, usually at about 7pm or 8pm. Saturday and Sunday from 11am until the food runs out, usually about 7pm or 8pm. Smokez BBQ offers eat-in, take-out, delivery, catering and special events and is located at 7271 SW 168 Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.