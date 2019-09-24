Social Citizens Welcomes New Season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As the dreary dog days of summer drag on, take a look at the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida website. WOW; this group offers an amazing variety of cool activities for the upcoming 2019-20 season. For those who would like to develop a meaningful social life, then this particular group will match your expectations.

You have worked hard in life and now it’s time to relax and enjoy. The kids have grown up and the grandchildren are away at school. Take a break from that comfort zone, put down that smart phone and flipping the television stations. Isolation is not meditation. We are social creatures and need the companionship.

Join the group for lunch and at the restaurant be warmly greeted by Nancy Leyton, Secretary, Social Citizens. Share a table with a group of cheerful members, then the waiter brings the special menu with many mouthwatering selections. Dennis Stubbolo, President, and Lewis Thaler, Vice President, converses with guests at their tables where they make everyone feel welcome setting the tone for an enjoyable afternoon.

Many of the members reside in Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and within a parameter of twelve miles. The group becomes an extended family where an individual and couples can cultivate new acquaintances and rekindle old friends.

“I want to emphasize the purpose of the club is to educate, entertain and socialize for our members and prospective new members. We plan to have an incredible season with all kinds of events, bus trip excursions, theater, classical concerts, entertainment, and fine dining experiences,” said Hon. Norman Edelcup, benefactor, Social Citizens.

“This group is an excellent outlet for otherwise homebound individuals. Throughout the years, I have made a significant donation from my Foundation to subsidize the Social Citizens to keep the organization running and kept the cost for events affordable in order for us to retain and also attract new members,” added Edelcup.

“As for our theater loving crowd, it’s a full day excursion and the best deal in town when you consider that we book a block of preferential seats at three different theaters. Our members get to travel on a luxurious bus and we stop for lunch or dinner. There is socializing all the way,” said Stubbolo. “From what I have heard, it’s great that the Social Citizens provides a full social agenda for the community. When you stay home, a person gets old but when you’re with our group you feel young.”

History buffs with be impressed with their excursions to neighborhoods known for prominent architecture and social change. Two fantastic educational trips with lunch not to be missed are the upcoming tour of the Freedom Tower of Miami and Ancient Spanish Monastery in North Miami Beach.

For further information on Social Citizens of Southeast Florida call Dennis at: 305-936-0986, or visit: www.socialcitizenssef.org

Mark your calendars for these upcoming fun-filled events

Bus Trips Depart from the Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

Social Luncheon Tony Romas

Date: October 24, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Place: Sunny Isles Beach

Educational Trip Curtiss Mansion/94th Squadron

Date: November 16, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Place: Miami

Broadway Show West Side Story

Date: November 20, 2019

Time: 12:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Place: Gables Stage in Coral Gables