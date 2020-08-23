South Florida AFL-CIO Leadership Unanimously Endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

The coalition of more than 40 local unions cited Cava’s strong track record of supporting workers and their families through better wages and benefits

The South Florida AFL-CIO, the coalition representing over 40 local units throughout the South Florida region, announced that it has unanimously voted to endorse Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor. Collectively, the organization represents more than 136,500 workers in the public sector, education, communications, transportation, construction, hospitality, healthcare as well as first responders, among others.

Levine Cava has a rich history with the South Florida AFL-CIO dating back to the 1990s when they worked together to pass the first Living Wage Ordinance in Miami-Dade County. They also lent their support when she led the Human Services Coalition.

“Throughout her tenure as Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Daniella tirelessly fought to improve quality of life for workers, including advocating for a $15 minimum wage, access to quality healthcare, sick days, family medical leave, and rights for low-wage workers,” said South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffery Mitchell. “We believe that Daniella is the only candidate in this race that can change the dynamics in Miami-Dade County from a corporate-driven agenda to a worker-driven agenda,” he added.

The region has been plagued by issues over the past 15 years, including a sharp rise in the cost of living, transportation gridlock, oppressed wages, and a lack of access to affordable housing and quality healthcare.

For workers, the coronavirus pandemic has only exasperated these problems as many have now been deemed “essential,” putting them at greater risk of contracting the virus, while others work in industries that have been completely or partially shut down by COVID-19.

“Miami-Dade County leadership has failed this community for far too long and the impact of the pandemic has only further highlighted the inequities and the frailty of our social and economic constructs,” said Mitchell. “If we are really serious about solidifying our position as a global destination for investment, trade, and tourism, we need an innovative and inclusive leader who will work to provide Miami-Dade County residents with access to resources and equitable opportunities for all, not just to the highest bidder. That leader is Daniella Levine-Cava,” he added.