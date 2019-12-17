South Florida is place to be holiday celebrations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hundreds dressed in Santa and holiday attire ran to support the Arthritis Foundation the morning of December 8, at The Falls. The is the longest-running, holiday-themed 5K race series anywhere and it’s no wonder why. It is hilarious. Two of the funniest were Eric Bradley and Phong Truong with their antler headpieces and colorful tutus. Among the many supporting the event were members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, many of whom live in the South Miami area. The club had raised $1,000 for the Run at a fundraiser to match the annual $1,000 donation for a total gift of $2,000.00 that they presented at the race.

Representing the club that morning with this writer was board member Donna Myrill and dental clinic director Dr. Iris Torres. Club President Arely Ruiz was also on hand to emcee the event for the Foundation’s Executive Director and CGWC member Lisa Boccia. The Arthritis Foundation is one close to the heart of this woman’s club whose past president Mireya Kilmon has been a spokes person for the organization and has suffered with Arthritis for years.

Speaking of events, Coral Gables Woman’s Club had two fundraisers just days before that weekend on December 3rd, the club coordinated its monthly Gringo Bingo hosted by Clutch Burger to raise funds for the Jr. Orange Bowl Festival and then 2 days later had a Prohibition Repeal Speakeasy Party at their clubhouse to benefit the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that serves currently 600 children of the working poor. The Jr. Orange Bowl whose numerous events showcase our youth and the Woman’s Club’s Dental Clinic and its Children’s Festival both serve our young people in their own unique ways. It was especially fun to have the JOBC’s Youth Ambassadors and Jobie at Gringo Bingo to promote the festival and the JOBC Parade held December 15.

By the way, on December 21, the club’s dental clinic patients will be treated to a holiday party and are collecting $15 Target gift cards for Santa to give to the children. Members and businesses such as Coral Gables Hospital generously donate cards for the kids. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the recent Mitchell & West Holiday Family Fun 5K held December 8 are being directed to help pay for raffle prizes including bikes. For more information on the dental clinic, email cgchildrensdentalclinic@gmail.com or call 305 448-6536.

Wishing you all a wonderful and blessed holiday season.

Until next time, keep making each day count.