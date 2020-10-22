SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Announces 15 Suncoast Emmy Nominations

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to announce 15 Suncoast 2020 Emmy Award nominations for programs produced by South Florida PBS staff and partners. Winners will be announced at the Virtual Emmy Awards Gala on December 12, 2020.

“We are honored to have several of our local productions and productions by local filmmakers nominated by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences including our first nomination for a 360-degree interactive media production,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.

Below is a list of the winning entries:

Arts & Entertainment – Program Segment

Art Loft “Felix Semper: Moveable Sculpture”

Kyla Ryan, Nicole Malanga

Environment-Program

Changing Seas “American Samoa’s Resilient Coral Reefs”

Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey

Changing Seas “A Decade After Deepwater”

Sean Hickey, Liz Smith, Norman Silva

Changing Seas “Florida’s Blue Holes: Oases in the Sea”

Kristin Paterakis, Sean Hickey, Norman Silva

Changing Seas “Peru’s Desert Penguins”

Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Luis Marrou, David Diez

Interactive Media

Walking the Florida Wildlife Corridor with Carlton Ward, Jr.

Charlotte Cushing, Norman Silva

Talent- Performer/Narrator

Star Gazers

Trace Dominguez

Nominations to independent/co-producers whose programs aired on South Florida PBS

Arts & Entertainment-Program Feature/Segment

Jen Clay: The Texture of Anxiety (featured in Art Loft)

Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Ed Talavera

Arts/Entertainment – Program/Special

Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo (featured in film-maker)

Elaine Minionis, The Lunch Box Studio

Human Interest – Program Feature/Segment

Carl Juste in the Heart of Little Haiti (featured in Art Loft)

Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Javier Labrador Deulofeu, Marlon Johnson

Documentary – Cultural

Singular

Dennis Scholl, Marlon Johnson

My Survivor

Jerry Levine, Mindy Hersh, Bonnie Reiter-Lehrer

Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

Magazine Program

Dock & Dine

Amanda Prince, Jim Gallagher, Michelle Flores, Jason Pereira

Ko-Mar Productions

Director

My Survivor

Jerry Levine

Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

Editor – Program (Non-News)

My Survivor

Jerry Levine

Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film