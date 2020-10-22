    SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Announces 15 Suncoast Emmy Nominations

    South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to announce 15 Suncoast 2020 Emmy Award nominations for programs produced by South Florida PBS staff and partners. Winners will be announced at the Virtual Emmy Awards Gala on December 12, 2020.

    “We are honored to have several of our local productions and productions by local filmmakers nominated by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences including our first nomination for a 360-degree interactive media production,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.

    The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.

    Below is a list of the winning entries:


    Arts & Entertainment – Program Segment

    Art Loft “Felix Semper: Moveable Sculpture”

    Kyla Ryan, Nicole Malanga

    Environment-Program

    Changing Seas “American Samoa’s Resilient Coral Reefs”

    Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey

    Changing Seas “A Decade After Deepwater”

    Sean Hickey, Liz Smith, Norman Silva

    Changing Seas “Florida’s Blue Holes: Oases in the Sea”

    Kristin Paterakis, Sean Hickey, Norman Silva

    Changing Seas “Peru’s Desert Penguins”

    Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Luis Marrou, David Diez

    Interactive Media

    Walking the Florida Wildlife Corridor with Carlton Ward, Jr.

    Charlotte Cushing, Norman Silva

    Talent- Performer/Narrator

    Star Gazers

    Trace Dominguez

    Nominations to independent/co-producers whose programs aired on South Florida PBS

    Arts & Entertainment-Program Feature/Segment

    Jen Clay: The Texture of Anxiety (featured in Art Loft)

    Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Ed Talavera

    Arts/Entertainment – Program/Special

    Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo (featured in film-maker)

    Elaine Minionis, The Lunch Box Studio

    Human Interest – Program Feature/Segment

    Carl Juste in the Heart of Little Haiti (featured in Art Loft)

    Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Javier Labrador Deulofeu, Marlon Johnson

    Documentary – Cultural

    Singular

    Dennis Scholl, Marlon Johnson

    My Survivor

    Jerry Levine, Mindy Hersh, Bonnie Reiter-Lehrer

    Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

    Magazine Program

    Dock & Dine

    Amanda Prince, Jim Gallagher, Michelle Flores, Jason Pereira

    Ko-Mar Productions

    Director

    My Survivor

    Jerry Levine

    Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

    Editor – Program (Non-News)

    My Survivor

    Jerry Levine

    Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

