SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Announces 15 Suncoast Emmy Nominations

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to announce 15 Suncoast 2020 Emmy Award nominations for programs produced by South Florida PBS staff and partners. Winners will be announced at the Virtual Emmy Awards Gala on December 12, 2020.
“We are honored to have several of our local productions and productions by local filmmakers nominated by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences including our first nomination for a 360-degree interactive media production,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.
The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.
Below is a list of the winning entries:
Arts & Entertainment – Program Segment
Art Loft “Felix Semper: Moveable Sculpture”
Kyla Ryan, Nicole Malanga
Environment-Program
Changing Seas “American Samoa’s Resilient Coral Reefs”
Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey
Changing Seas “A Decade After Deepwater”
Sean Hickey, Liz Smith, Norman Silva
Changing Seas “Florida’s Blue Holes: Oases in the Sea”
Kristin Paterakis, Sean Hickey, Norman Silva
Changing Seas “Peru’s Desert Penguins”
Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Luis Marrou, David Diez
Interactive Media
Walking the Florida Wildlife Corridor with Carlton Ward, Jr.
Charlotte Cushing, Norman Silva
Talent- Performer/Narrator
Star Gazers
Trace Dominguez
Nominations to independent/co-producers whose programs aired on South Florida PBS
Arts & Entertainment-Program Feature/Segment
Jen Clay: The Texture of Anxiety (featured in Art Loft)
Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Ed Talavera
Arts/Entertainment – Program/Special
Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo (featured in film-maker)
Elaine Minionis, The Lunch Box Studio
Human Interest – Program Feature/Segment
Carl Juste in the Heart of Little Haiti (featured in Art Loft)
Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Javier Labrador Deulofeu, Marlon Johnson
Documentary – Cultural
Singular
Dennis Scholl, Marlon Johnson
My Survivor
Jerry Levine, Mindy Hersh, Bonnie Reiter-Lehrer
Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film
Magazine Program
Dock & Dine
Amanda Prince, Jim Gallagher, Michelle Flores, Jason Pereira
Ko-Mar Productions
Director
My Survivor
Jerry Levine
Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film
Editor – Program (Non-News)
My Survivor
Jerry Levine
Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film