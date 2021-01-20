South Florida PBS is Set to Release its First Podcast, Go Between the Covers

South Florida PBS’ (WPBT & WXEL) Between the Covers is thrilled to announce its brand-new podcast called Go Between the Covers, where viewers can listen to their favorite authors anytime, anywhere.

Join host Ann Bocock on a literary odyssey through best-selling works of fiction, non- fiction, and additional genres. This series features nationally recognized authors and introduces listeners to new voices in the literary world. Bocock interviews authors about their creative processes, stories, struggles and successes during the half-hour episode.

Listeners can find Go Between the Covers on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever they get their podcasts. New episodes premiere every Monday, starting February 8th. Below is a schedule of what to expect:

February 8 th – Award-winning author James O. Born shares his latest collaboration with the world’s bestselling author James Patterson in his new book Blindside .

February 15 th – New York Times bestselling author Laura Kamoie discusses the release of the historical fiction, Ribbons of Scarlet .

February 22 nd – Author Mamta Chaudhry discusses her debut novel Haunting Paris .

March 1 st – Award-winning author Edwidge Danticat shares her latest work

Everything Inside.

March 8 th – Edgar award-winner Angie Kim discusses her debut book Miracle Creek.

March 15 th – Nationally recognized and highly respected book critic Oline Cogdill reveals what it takes to review a book.

March 22 nd – Author Amy Jo Burns tells us about her most recent novel Shiner .

March 29 th – Bestselling author J. Ryan Stradal discusses The Lager Queen of Minnesota.

April 5 th – New York Times bestselling author Robert Kolker shares his new book

Hidden Valley Road, Inside the Mind of An American Family.

For more information on Go Between the Covers, visit www.southfloridapbs.org/gobtc. About Between the Covers:

Hosted by Ann Bocock, Between the Covers is a live program offering like-minded people the opportunity to read books, discuss ideas and meet published authors, from debut to award-winning novelists.