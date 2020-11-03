South Florida Symphony to Stage Concert Season of Virtual Music

The South Florida Symphony, born in Key West 23 years ago, is making its 2020-21 season available to classical music aficionados around the globe by staging a series of all-virtual concerts featuring world-renowned performers.

The virtual series, consisting of six Masterworks concerts beginning Saturday, Nov. 21, protects both audiences and musicians from the risk of coronavirus transmission. Concerts are to be performed live without an audience and recorded by expert directors and sound engineers for broadcast to music lovers, continuing the landmark orchestra’s tradition of innovation and dynamic offerings.

“This new format will provide the audience with a ‘front row seat,’ giving them an intimate and thrilling view of the musicians and their instruments,” said Maestra Sebrina Maria Alfonso, who debuted the symphony in Key West in 1998 and subsequently spearheaded its development into a South Florida cultural powerhouse.

Its 23rd Masterworks season is to launch with a Nov. 21 concert featuring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C Major and Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish.” The latter piece is to feature violinist Huifang Chen.

Subsequent Masterworks performances during the 2020-21 season, all scheduled on Saturdays at 8 p.m., are to take place Dec. 5, Jan. 16, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 24. The concerts feature works by a diverse roster of composers ranging from Ludwig van Beethoven to Igor Stravinsky.

As well as the symphony’s stellar musicians, the season showcases internationally acclaimed soloists including violinist Lara St. John, cellist Zuill Bailey and pianist Svetlana Smolina.

Audience members can access the virtual concert hall through season packages or single-concert passes. All-access season passes start at $200 per household (a special offer for new subscribers) for admission to the six virtual concerts as well as bonus content such as interactive virtual events with the artists, behind-the-scenes glimpses and preconcert chats with art historian Ian Fraser. Single-concert access is $45 per household. The concerts can be viewed on a desktop, laptop, mobile device, tablet or smart TV.

