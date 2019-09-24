South Florida Youth Symphony to perform free Halloween concert

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The South Florida Youth Symphony, one of the nation’s premier youth music organizations, will perform a “Spooky Tunes” Halloween Concert on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave. in Overtown.

The concert, which will feature musicians in Halloween attire, begins at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. It is the kickoff event of the organization’s 55th year in South Florida.

“We’re very excited to be able to do this Halloween concert at the Historic Lyric Theater for the fifth consecutive year,” said Marjorie Hahn, the youth symphony’s musical and executive director. “We think this is a great opportunity to showcase the talents of our performers for the families of Overtown. We hope this performance inspires some future young musicians in our audience.”

The dramatic piece Peter and the Wolf will be the featured presentation in this year’s concert. It will be narrated by David Arisco, artistic director of Actors’ Playhouse.

To assist in that inspirational effort, a half hour before the concert — presented by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club and the Shutts LLP law firm — the SFYS will hold a “Meet & Greet” with the community, giving youngsters the opportunity to meet the musicians in the theater lobby and learn about the instruments.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to expand the minds of our young kids,” said the CRA’s executive director Cornelius Shiver, a former high school musician. “Music is the international mode of communication and, as such, opens worldwide opportunities and experiences.”

The Miami Police Department will be joining in the community-oriented event. After the concert, several police officers will be handing out “goodie bags” to kids attending the concert.

Since 1950, the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club (Biscaynebaykiwanis.org), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. has fostered leadership and provided artistic, cultural and science-centered educational opportunities for children primarily in the underserved areas of Allapattah, Overtown, Little Havana and Downtown Miami.

The club’s very successful programs include an in-school reading program to help second graders pass the EOY (End of Year) Exam, funding of summer swim lessons, lessons in etiquette, civics, and life skills, and guided tours/field trips to Everglades National Park.

During the past eight years, the BBKC has awarded more than $260,000 in scholarships throughout Miami-Dade County, including a full college scholarship to a deserving Booker T. Washington senior.

“Presenting activities such as these concerts is just another way in which we give back to our community,” said Kellie Gayoso, president of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis. “We’re proud to be part of the effort to bring the South Florida Youth Symphony to Overtown.”

Tickets to the free concert are being distributed to Overtown families through several elementary schools, as well as through numerous Overtown youth organizations.