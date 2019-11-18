Speakeasy fun marks the repeal of Prohibition on Dec.5

Don you best 1930’s costumes for a fun filled evening on Thursday, December 5th, 7 – 11 p.m., at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club “ Speakeasy” to celebrate the 86th Anniversary of the repeal of the 18th Amendment. The festivities will be held at the Club’s historic clubhouse located at 1001 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. Guests will enjoy an evening of complimentary catered appetizers, desserts, beer, wine and a Prohibition Punch. Those with discriminating taste may also a luxury tasting bar for an additional donation to the cause with proceeds benefiting the Club’c Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. Chairing the event is club board member Robin Burr whom many may know from the Rum Festival events that she and her hubby produce. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

Order tickets online by clicking here and for more information.

The Junior Orange Bowl Festival is well underway having just held several events including a 2 day Robotics Competition at Miami Springs Recreation Center drawing participation from middle and high schools all over the county. To help the JOBC with their programs, the Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Gringo Bingo presented by Clutch Burger on Tuesday, December 3rd, 7 – 9 p.m. ,will benefit the JOBC festival. As always, the awesome DJ Germain will provide the music and the extremely entertaining Clutch Burger owner, Steven Bradley, will emcee. Tickets are $35 and include cards for the first 6 bingo games, slider with fries, and one drink. To reserve space, call Gloria at 305 948-3090 or email gloria@cnews.net. If you drop by Clutch Burger and see Steven, you can always give your donation and ticket to him to reserve your space.

In other service club news, Rotary International District 6990 held its END POLIO NOW Event at MIAMI CLUB RUM Distillery. Guests were served a specially created drink, the Purple Pinky Cocktail, and samples of their award-winning rums. In addition, an autographed Dwayne Wade Basketball Jersey was auctioned and they raised $700.

One the Saturday, November 2, two cancer organizations in South Miami area held fundraisers.

An annual garage sale for Cancer Link was held at the home of Norma Jean Abraham with lots of great bargains from generous donors. After picking up some great items with Norma Jean, this writer was given a flyer to go to the next cancer fundraiser, the UM Women’s Cancer Association Bazaar. That was another fun event with a huge selection held at the American Legion Hall. They thankfully took credit cards for those who did both events and were out of cash. Among the many helping at the Bazaar were Ellen and Debi Wilborn, Christa Garavito, Sara Lee Sanderson, Linda Lieber, Donna Penny, Genevieve Lyon, Linda Sioli, Christine Beauvoir, Lenora Bach, Vicki McGroarty, Ruth Jacobs, and Sandy McCarthy.

Wishing all of our readers a very Happy Thanksgiving! Until next time, keep making each day count.