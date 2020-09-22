Spend a lovely evening by the bay at Deering Estate

Enjoy an outdoor, after-hours experience at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6 to 9 p.m., surrounded by culture and history, with views of Biscayne Bay.

Bring your own food and refreshments and picnic under the stars. Drinks also will be available for purchase. Be sure to check out the outdoor art installations, part of the Deering Spring Contemporary Projects.

Guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small picnic baskets. Please note that the following items are not permitted: large coolers, open flames/candles, balloons and pop-up tents/umbrellas.

Admission is $10 per person (ages 4 and older; members and non-members). Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, and additional dates, visit the Deering Estate website at deeringestate.org.

Note that guests must practice social distancing, wear face coverings, and no gatherings of 10 or more people. Before your visit, review the safety guidelines online.