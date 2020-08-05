Spend summer al fresco at the Setai Miami Beach

The Setai Miami Beach, a Forbes Travel Five Star Award winner for five consecutive years, is always an attractive destination for guests seeking unique luxurious dining experiences in South Florida. Now with Covid-19 dictating no indoor dining at Miami restaurants, The Setai’s lush outdoor spaces are perfectly suited for summer dining al fresco. Jaya, the fine dining restaurant includes copious, socially distanced seating in its gorgeous outdoor courtyard. which offers an innovative and exquisite Pan Asian menu to guests. Recently the courtyard was renovated including the installation of a built-in retractable rooftop as well as a cooled air misting system making it a great choice for pleasant summer evenings. The Ocean Grill, The Setai’s beachfront Mediterranean restaurant is also equipped with the same cooling misters and awnings, and its seaside perch offers the bonus of ocean breezes.

These two enticing locales make outdoor dining a comfortable and safe option; in addition, a variety of food and beverage incentives offer luxury dining as an affordable escape.

Launching Thursday July 16, Jaya will offer its highly anticipated annual Miami Spice three course prix fixe dinner created by Chef Vijayudu Veena. Priced at $39 per person the menu showcases Chef’s extensive culinary achievements with an amazing selection of options.

Starters include a choice of Salmon Tartar with Chili Citrus Dressing, Scallions, Radishes and Crispy Shallots or Cucumber Salad, a vibrant mix of Avocado, Cilantro Mint Yogurt, Shallots and Fresh Herbs. Guests may also opt to start with Chicken Siu Mai –Minced Chicken Dumplings, Szechuan Glaze, Toasted Sesame Seeds, or for an $8 supplement enjoy one of Chef Vijay’s Jaya signatures — Truffle Dumplings with Shrimp and Scallops, Truffle Emulsion, Shaved Truffles and Chives.

Main courses include Snapper topped with a flavorful Tamarind Sauce with Crispy Shallots, Thai Basil, and Scallions; Miso Grilled Cauliflower,doused in a Carrot Ginger Purée, with accents of Mint, or Wok Fried Beef – Flank Steak, Szechuan Sauce, Shishito Peppers, Asparagus, Broccolini, Bean Sprouts. For $12 supplement try Roasted Lamb Chops offered with Spiced Eggplant and Cucumber Mango Raita. Never has the expression “save room for dessert” been more appropriate – choices are Hot Chocolate; served in a tall mug with house made toasted marshmallow, Devil’s Food Cake, Chocolate Pot de Crème and Chocolate Foam; Thai Mango Pudding – refreshing Coconut Milk Sorbet, Coconut Tapioca, Coconut Crunch, and Mango Pearls or a simple platter of Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruits and Berries. All prices exclusive of tax and gratuity.

For daytime dining The Ocean Grill is an ideal casual outdoor grill steps away from the beach. Launched last month, the restaurant’s new summer menu, priced at $33 per person is available daily from 11AM until 5PM. The specialty menu showcases the restaurant’s Mediterranean-inspired wood-grilled cuisine prepared by chef de cuisine Scott Brown under the direction of Setai executive chef Vijayudu Veena. Menu HERE.

This summer, Valmont Spa at the Setai is partnering with the Setai’s food and beverage options to offer unprecedented access to the hotel’s pools and beaches. Anyone booking a treatment longer than 60 minutes will receive a complimentary $50 gift card toward food and beverage as well as full access to pool & beach amenities. For those who just want to enjoy the beach, the Setai is offering full-service beach chairs with umbrella for $95 plus tax that includes a $50 gift card towards food & beverage. Guests can enjoy lunch on the beach ordering directly from the Pool & Beach Menu or frequent Ocean Grill après plage.

Valmont Spa at the Setai is also offering a number of 50-minute services for $149; for more information and reservations for any of these services please contact the Spa at 1(855)923-7098.

The Ocean Grill and Jaya are located at The Setai, Miami Beach, 2001 Collins Avenue. Ocean Grill is open daily from 11AM to 5PM; Jaya is open for dinner daily from 6PM to 10PM. For dining reservations, please visit Opentable or call (855) 923-7899.

