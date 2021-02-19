St. Andrew’s Early Learning Center: Serving families of Frontline workers, and Now Yours

Hidden by a magnificent Royal Poinciana tree, a once active light pole stands as the only reminder that the Sunshine Co-op Preschool once welcomed young children to the St. Andrew’s campus. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church community is saved by grace and called to serve. The education of young children has always been an integral part of the church through a vibrant Sunday School program and the Sunshine Preschool that existed on our campus until its physical destruction by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. In March 2019 the Vestry (governing church Board) made a decision to bring back a school to the church campus. Little did anyone know that school would open in the middle of a pandemic to serve the needs of the children of essential workers. In June 2020 two children cut the ribbon to open the new school. These two children were twins born prematurely during the 2009 SARS epidemic. The twins were delivered prior to their mother going into a coma due to SARS. Mom and the twins both survived SARS and were honored to open a school to support frontline workers.

The Vision of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Early Learning Center is to provide an innovative, academic, and religious education to young children in our community. Furthermore, the mission is to service families in the community who need a stellar learning environment for their young children. With this vision and mission in mind, the governing board of the church decided to reopen a preschool. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Early Learning Center (ELC) was founded in October 2019. However, the 2020 pandemic caused a delay in the opening of the school. Encouraged and given permission by the Diocese and the Florida governor’s call to provide childcare to essential workers the ELC opened its doors July 1, 2020.

The Center is located at 14260 Old Cutler Road and provides the following three to four hour programs: private nursery (2-3 yr. olds), private junior kindergarten (4 and 5 year olds); School Readiness (eligible 3, 4 & 5 year olds);Voluntary Prekindergarten (eligible 4 & 5 year olds). The private, School Readiness, and VPK programs are scheduled for four hours daily beginning at 8a.m. and ending at 12p.m. In addition to the aforementioned programs, the ELC will provide the following afterschool services: Lunch Bunch (12:00p.m. – 12:30p.m.);Stay and Play (12:30pm – 3:00p.m.) and Afterschool Care (3:00p.m. – 6:00p.m.) For more information visit our website: standrewsmiamischool.org.

The light pole is now reignited, ready to welcome a new generation of preschoolers to St Andrew’s warm and nurturing campus.