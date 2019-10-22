St. Thomas Lutheran Church Fall Fair set to return Nov. 2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Palmetto Bay will host its annual Fall Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2. As before, it will feature dozens of craft vendor booths, a “previously loved” rummage sale, a homemade baked goods sale, a hot dog cafe, and more.

Craft vendors offer a variety of handmade goods, art, jewelry and other items. Diana Orme, one of the fair’s organizers, said she is looking forward to the event and wants to invite everyone.

“The proceeds will help benefit a number of St. Thomas outreach ministries to help those in need in the community,” Orme said. “Proceeds from the bake sale will specifically help Gulfstream Elementary special needs students. The café proceeds will be earmarked for the Bahamas hurricane victims.”

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Come join us for a fun day of fellowship, shopping and food,” Orme said.

The event is sponsored by the Women of St. Thomas Lutheran Church. St. Thomas Lutheran Church is located at 17700 Old Cutler Rd. in Palmetto Bay.

Vendors hoping for a last minute chance for space at this popular event should call 305-232-1227 as soon as possible. Cost is just $30 per space.