State-of-the-Art Hospital Planned for Palmetto Bay

If the Village of Palmetto Bay and award-winning South Florida developer Luxcom can agree upon the details, a new hospital will be built upon the last large undeveloped bayfront property in Miami-Dade County. The 71-acre parcel located at S.W. 67th Avenue and S.W. 152nd Street, just south of the community of Deering Bay, was purchased by Coral Gables-based commercial and residential developers Luxcom in December of 2018.
According to Luxcom CEO Oscar Barbara, the company plans to develop a world-class hospital offering 21st Century technology on a resort campus. The first phase will consist of medical campus with approximately 200 beds, surgical and rehabilitation areas within the main six-story building. There will also be an adjacent emergency center, Heli Pad, two medical arts buildings and plenty of convenient parking.
“We have analyzed a variety of institutional uses on the property including a hospital and cemetery use and given that the Village of Palmetto Bay has decided to disregard its own expert’s recommendation that the property be zoned for 2.5 homes per acre, we are moving forward with a premier hospital development,” said Barbara.
“Miami-Dade County is growing at a rate of 36,000 people annually and there is a pressing need for medical services. This new hospital will help address that need by serving the citizens of Palmetto Bay and the surrounding areas. The well-being of patients, visitors and staff will be our objective,” he added.
According to Barbara, patients and their families will enjoy beautiful views of Biscayne Bay and flowering trees on a campus complete with wellness trails and tranquil natural areas for meditation, rehabilitation and exercise.
Luxcom offers more than 30 years of experience in developing properties throughout South Florida and has received more than 400 awards for its commercial and residential projects.
No mention of the toxic soil onsite and no response from PB in this article.
There is a lovely drawing of a lake on the property which is forbidden by DERM. They aren’t allowed to drill wells. Not even for irrigation.
This hospital will be helpful to treat the nearby residents, school children, and builders exposed to arsenic poisoning, when they begin disturbing this land – which used to be an oil & gas power plant that leeched these toxins into the soil and groundwater for 75 years.
Testing in 2018 still revealed extreme unmitigated arsenic levels in the groundwater. With 50% of the land bordering Biscayne Bay, I would guess that the neighboring marine life will suffer too. Maybe they should add a Sea World marine mammal wing into their hospital as well to treat the sickened dolphins and manatees in the area from their development activities.
Actually the cemetery may be a better idea, because at least the deceased won’t mind the toxins.
It should be noted that Luxcom’s agents have been threatening the Palmetto Bay property neighbors, and the municipality since acquiring this toxic site, with certified scare letters, and community nuisance projects if they don’t meet their demands for increased density. This seems absurd, because Luxcom knew very well from past proposals, that Palmetto Bay will not even consider anything more than 1 acre estate density on the site, and that is if the traffic and environmental issues can even be be resolved. Luxcom received the property from FPL at half the price of the last suitor, and are just being obnoxious and greedy – imho.
This hospital concept (if it’s for the entire site) is going to make for an extremely difficult decision by the Village of Palmetto Bay Council and will shine a spotlight on the pressing need to complete the traffic grid (which past and present Village Councils and the District 8 Commissioner shot down).
Right by the Bay as the sea level rises by up to 6 feet or more by 2100.
What a way to develop…