State Representative Anthony Rodriguez should get your support in House District 118

Anthony Rodriguez says he was a quick study in his first session as State Representative in District 118.

Despite not being there for long, he voted to bring millions of dollars back to Miami-Dade County. As co-sponsor, he also helped pass Operation Blue Brown, which provides more funds for law enforcement in the community.

Education is another big issue for him: he was co-sponsor of a bill for school choice, giving parents more options when it comes to their children’s education. He has said that better education will not only improve the lives of our children, but, as surveys indicate, will be a driver for big business to locate and move to Florida.

As a business owner, he is very familiar with the tough choices many of us have to make daily, as well as how many times burdensome taxes and excessive regulations add overwhelming stress to our business community.

He also introduced an important issue for me – a ban on red light traffic cameras in Florida, a back-door tax tied to an unfair system that charged excessive fines. That problem is now gone.

Understanding the impact that transportation can have on a community, he has pledged to bring more transportation dollars to District 118, to expand as well as extend current expressways, and to significantly reduce or eliminate tolls. In turn, he believes that this type of change will improve our quality of life, a point that is close to my heart.

For these reasons, Miami’s Community Newspapers supports returning State Representative Anthony Rodriguez to House District 118.