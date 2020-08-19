Statement: Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava on the Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study

Today is the deadline for submitting comments to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding their draft Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Report and Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement. Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava submitted her comments via the letter attached and released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade is facing a climate emergency and the Back Bay Study has already sparked important community conversations about the vexing and monumental decisions that will need to be made to effectively adapt to storms in the face of rising seas and become a more resilient Miami-Dade. While I believe the draft plan needs to address equitable protection for all communities and place much more emphasis on nature-based solutions, it is an important opportunity for substantial collaboration with our Federal and State partners and to bring billions of dollars in storm protection to our County.

Click to view the study – Back Bay Study Comment 8-19-20