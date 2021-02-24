    Stroke success story | Francine Johnson | Encompass Health

    Married for more than 30 years, Francine and her husband, Joe, have always enjoyed dancing. After Francine had a stroke that left her unable to walk or speak, Joe knew Francine needed the best stroke rehabilitation to recover. Joe did the research and chose Encompass Health. Watch Francine’s remarkable story to see how stroke rehabilitation helped her dance once again.

