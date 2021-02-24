Married for more than 30 years, Francine and her husband, Joe, have always enjoyed dancing. After Francine had a stroke that left her unable to walk or speak, Joe knew Francine needed the best stroke rehabilitation to recover. Joe did the research and chose Encompass Health. Watch Francine’s remarkable story to see how stroke rehabilitation helped her dance once again.
Stroke success story | Francine Johnson | Encompass Health
2
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Stroke success story | Francine Johnson | Encompass Health
Married for more than 30 years, Francine and her husband, Joe, have always enjoyed dancing. After Francine had a stroke that left her unable...
Knight Foundation, FIU to accelerate growth of Miami’s tech ecosystem, name School of Computing...
Building on South Florida’s momentum around technology and entrepreneurship, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has made a $10 million gift to...
Grant Miller stops by Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream in Coconut Grove
Grant Miller stops by Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream in Coconut Grove #thatscommunity #buylocal #shoplocal