Students emphasize community at crossroad on climate change

Gulliver Preparatory students collaborated with environmental artist Xavier Cortada on Sunday, Nov. 11, to bring to life a massive public art piece titled “Underwater HOA (Homeowners Association),” which places underwater markers on roadways to depict the amount of glacial melting needed for an area to be fully submerged. The students used chalk and exterior paint to create the 25- by 25-foot mural, mapping sea level rise at the intersection of SW 72nd Avenue and 112th Street in the Village of Pinecrest. The project is part of Gulliver’s initiative to teach and bring awareness to its students on the very real effects of climate change.