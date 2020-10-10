Studio DADO named sole interior architectural firm for Regent ship

Award-winning, Coral Gables-based boutique hospitality design firm Studio DADO has announced that Regent Seven Seas Cruises has named Studio DADO the sole interior architect for the line’s newest vessel.

The announcement pays homage to Studio DADO as an industry fixture, providing innovative design to the most discerning cruising clients.

Boasting suite-only accommodation for 750, the vessel is poised to provide guests with an exclusive experience on the water. With a delivery date of 2023, the luxurious design and amenities will be revealed prior to the anticipated 2021 voyage ticket release date. Joining the Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor, the third ship will reflect fully the refined style and quality Studio DADO is known for in the industry.

“We had the distinct privilege of creating exquisite experiences for Regent Seven Seas guests in the design of the Observation Lounge and Asian Restaurant in Splendor as well as the Pacific Rim Restaurant and Canyon Ranch Spa in Explorer,” said Studio DADO founding partner Javier Calle. “Our vision for the third vessel is an elevated continuation of the quality and bespoke voyaging lifestyle synonymous with the Regent brand.”

The announcement follows a standout year for Studio DADO. Named by Interior Design magazine as “The Fastest Growing Firm,” Studio DADO also was recognized on the

magazine’s 100 Rising Giants 2020 list for the third year. This recognition on a global platform — based on the prestigious magazine’s annual survey that ranks the largest hospitality design firms by design fees for a 12-month period — cements Studio DADO as the vanguard of hospitality design within the cruise ship industry.

For more information on Interior Design magazine’s 100 Rising Giants list, visit www.interiordesign.net/rising-giants/2020/.

For more information on the third ship in Regent’s Explorer Class, visit

www.rssc.com/news/details?newsid=50561.

To learn more about current projects, follow Studio DADO on Instagram @studiodado or visit the website at www.studiodado.com.