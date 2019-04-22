Support for education shown at Superintendent’s 5K Challenge

Thousands of teachers, students, parents and community supporters began gathering before dawn, joining Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho to run and walk in support of education at the fourth annual Superintendent’s 5K Challenge conducted the morning of Saturday, Apr. 13, in Downtown Miami’s Maurice A Ferré Park.

The male runner with the fastest time was 17-year-old William Garcia with a time of 18:09. The female winner was Lina Adjouadi, 14, who ran the five-kilometer course in 21:28.

“A strong community is one that believes in inclusion.” Carvalho said. “Regardless of age, gender, race or ability, we all came together today to reaffirm our collective belief in the transformative power of education.”

Elijah (Eli) DeArmas and Superintendent Carvalho kick off the run.

The Superintendent’s Challenge 5K Run/Walk is hosted jointly with The Foundation for New Education Initiatives (FNEI) and was created to promote health and wellness in Miami-Dade schools and in the community.

The FNEI was founded in 2008 to help to feed, clothe and shelter needy students and their families, and to support initiatives such as the Cultural Passport program, equipping needy students and classrooms in poor schools with wireless devices, plus many other valuable programs. Last year alone, over 55,000 students benefited directly from FNEI-supported initiatives.

