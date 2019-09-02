Sweat440 circuit training group signs lease at Downtown Doral

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Downtown Doral will soon feature its first fitness tenant on its list of retailers: Sweat440, a dynamic 40-minute workout class. With new locations launching in Brickell, Coral gables and two more in New York City this will be Sweat440’s sixth location and first in Doral.

“Wellness plays a key role in our Downtown Doral community, and our goal was to bring in a fitness tenant whose offering would resonate with our residents, workforce, and visitors alike,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners.

“Sweat440’s format and frequency of classes makes it the right fitness partner for our Downtown Doral retail center.”

Co-founded by seasoned professional trainers, Matthew Miller and Cody Patrick, Sweat440 is designed for beginners to experienced fitness enthusiasts looking for an effective and efficient exercise routine in only 40-minutes. With high-intensity workout training and cross-training classes beginning every 10 minutes, Sweat440 provides a solution for people’s tight schedules or hard-to-plan calendars.

“As we continue to expand our brand, we looked at markets that are wellness-driven and Downtown Doral was the ideal location for us in the Airport West market,” said Cody Patrick, co-founder of Sweat440.

“Fitness seekers of all levels can reap the benefits of classes at Sweat440 and our dedicated team is on hand to ensure that they make the most of their 40-minute workout.”

Sweat440’s 3,190 sq-ft space will feature state-of-the-art equipment such as rowers, assault bikes, sleds, battle ropes, TRX, individual lockers, and more. The lease was inked by Arthur Shifrin at Koniver Stern Group that represented the landlord Codina Partners. Keith Darby from Rise Realty represented Sweat440.

The fitness concept aims to revolutionize the boutique fitness industry by combining the motivational mindset of small group training with the convenience of workout times that best fit each individual.

Sweat440 accomplishes this by offering four fitness stations, each lasting 10-minutes, with a new set of members joining the class every 10-minutes. The 40-minute class will incorporate a quick, effective combination of cross-training, strength training, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) aimed to burn fat and boost your metabolism. This method of training allows guests to arrive at times that are most convenient for their busy work schedules and everyday routines.

Sweat440 at Downtown Doral will be located at located at 8405 NW 53 St., Suites E104/E105 in Doral, FL 33166. For information on membership offerings follow @Sweat440 or visit www.sweat440.com.

To learn more about Downtown Doral, follow @downtowndoral on Facebook and Twitter and @downtowndorallife on Instagram or visit www.downtowndoral.com.

About Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is a 250-acre mixed-use development featuring The Shops at Downtown Doral, with 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral, a bustling business district with almost 1 million square feet of Class-A office space; and 5,000 luxurious residential units including 5350 Park condo tower and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral.

Also located here is Downtown Charter Elementary School, a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; Downtown Doral Charter Upper School; Doral Government Center, a LEED-certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces.

Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.