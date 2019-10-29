Taking Opioids Out of the Pain Treatment Equation

There are multiple reports warning us about the widespread opioid epidemic that has reached almost devastating proportions in the United States, a troublesome medical dilemma that has not been seen since the last HIV/ AIDS epidemic decades ago. We are currently facing an atrocious and deadly health problem with the misuse and overdosing of opioids, as well as Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). Consistently, all trends indicate that each year more people die of overdoses—the majority of which involve opioid drugs—than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, the Korean War, or any armed conflict since the end of World War II. Each day almost 100 Americans die prematurely from an overdose that involves an opioid, a fact that is extremely alarming!

Fortunately, a new paradigm shift in the way the medical community is looking at treating musculoskeletal pain is finally surfacing, with new / cutting-edge Stem Cell Therapy Treatments that immensely help at treating many pain related symptoms and all in a non-invasive and basically opioid free environment.

In recent years, we have seen dramatic advances in Stem Cell Therapy, with minimally invasive / non-surgical treatments that have been proven more effective than ever before. Stem Cell Treatments are now being considered as the “go to” treatment (in lieu of surgery) to treat a wide variety of pain related issues, from joint replacement to ligament and tendon damage, just to name a few. This new paradigm of Regenerative Medicine relies on stem cells’ capacity to regenerate, regrow, and even possibly fully heal damaged tissues and organs in our bodies. Miami Stem Cell® has been at the forefront of this medical breakthrough, using state-of-the-art technology and developing signature procedures like our “Super Marrow” Stem Cell Transplant that has provided unsurpassed results in thousands of patients suffering from pain related issues.

Unfortunately, most of these new modality of medical treatments are still not being covered by Health Insurance companies, with doctors being left with little or no alternative but to follow strict insurance driven protocols that treat pain in an almost archaic type fashion. However, patients are becoming much more educated around the globe about innovative non-surgical and non-opioid addictive treatments that help your own body heal you, using a variety of amazing Regenerative Medicine treatments that include the use of your own Autologous Stem Cells, the most powerful allies that you have in the fi ght to control pain, all without surgery and / or having to succumb to limitless cortisone injections or taking pain medication for the rest of your life!

As a pioneer in the application of this state of-the-art Stem Cell Therapy, with almost 15 years of experience, an impressive patient data base comprised of over 7500 cases and possessing a multi-specialty team of highly specialized doctors, at Miami Stem Cell®, the safety of our patients is always our top priority. This non-experimental treatment modality is now being heralded as one of the most promising fields in modern medicine.

Our innovative treatments can help your body restore itself by harnessing your own healing potential with a variety of techniques to combat areas of disease, injury or inflammation and we have extensive proven data (from our numerous self-funded clinical trials) reflecting that over 80% of our patients (with knee degeneration grade 0-III) have reported tremendous improvement in their pain reduction and also improved mobility of the affected area, with many even being able to stop taking opioids and / or other pain medications completely. Furthermore, we are happy to report that even some patients (with knee degeneration grade IV) that were strict surgery candidates, still reported valuable improvement and being able to either delay and/ or avoid an invasive knee replacement procedure. It is important to mention that this impressive data of almost 8000 cases includes 77% of patients over the age of 65 that still (contrary to popular belief) improved tremendously using their own Autologous Stem Cells, an unprecedented claim validated by our 15 years of experience in the field of Regenerative Medicine, something that no other Stem Cell Institute can rival or attest to.

Many people around the world experience orthopedic problems, such as joint degeneration. For decades, the answer to this pain has been surgical. Surgery though is expensive and recovery can be long, it also has many potential risks, such as: blood clots and post-surgery infections. Luckily, in recent years there has been a dramatic improvement in stem cell therapies and also the use of new powerful Ortho-Biological (Placenta & Umbilical Cord derived) products that are now beginning to emerge. Autologous Stem Cell Transplants, which is are collected from your own bone marrow and then re-injected directly into the body part that needs treating and within 24 hours, most patients are back to their normal lifestyle with no complications and little to no pain!

Most of the procedures performed at Miami Stem Cell® are in reference to orthopedic and vascular functions. Following is a list of frequent symptoms / ailments often resolved through the use of Regenerative Medicine Treatments that include:

Pain due to wear & tear of the knees, hips, and shoulders as a result of arthritis

Shoulder tendon ruptures, joint replacements, and unsuccessful spine surgeries

Damaged spinal discs

Spinal arthritis

Hip, ankle, elbow, shoulder arthritis

Lumbar Degenerative Discs

Low Back Pain & Sciatica

Fibromyalgia (Generalized Pain)

Peripheral Neuropathy (Diabetic Nerve Pain) / Peripheral Nerve Damage

Sport Related Injuries (cross fit, soccer, running, football, baseball, softball, golf, cycling, etc.) seeking speedy recovery

Facial, Neck and Hand Rejuvenation (Cosmetic Procedures)

Uncontrollable Pain condition / Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Hair Restoration

Male Erectile Dysfunction / Female Urinary Incontinence

In conclusion, the goal of Miami Stem Cell’s Team of Experts in the scope of Regenerative Medicine is to improve the body’s natural ability to heal itself. While a healthy body should have the power to heal from an injury without any outside intervention, in other cases, due to age, disease or an unhealthy lifestyle, additional help is needed and Regenerative Medicine might be the best option when trying to avoid joint surgery.