Tap 42 celebrates is restaurant group’s sixth location Doral’s new

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar is now serving elevated food and drinks in a cool and fun atmosphere at CityPlace Doral. The restaurant group’s sixth location, at 3535 NW 83rd Ave., opened Sept. 18.

“We are thrilled to finally be a part of the Doral community, and look forward to being the new go-to restaurant and bar for the entire area,” said Partner & VP of Development Alex Rudolph.

“As Tap 42 continues to grow and expand its South Florida roots, we couldn’t be more excited to help Doral continue in its growth in becoming a premier destination for food and beverage.”

Tap 42 Doral occupies the former Perinola South American Table & Bar space, a freestanding building at the entrance to CityPlace Doral. With roughly 5,000 square feet of dining and patio space and 200 seats, the Doral location features Tap 42’s signature modern industrial aesthetic, along with an elevated gastropub food and beverage program curated by Executive Chef & Partner Andrew Balick.

CityPlace Doral is a master-planned center for upscale living, dining, entertainment and shopping located in the heart of Doral. The dynamic and energetic destination offers a pedestrian-friendly environment with a wide range of recreational activities for day and night.

Tap 42 Doral also features menu classics such as Crispy Asian Calamari Tower, Barbecue Baby Back Ribs, and Ice Cream Cookie Super Sundae. The restaurant offers signature promotions including, Wine Wednesdays, and Bottomless Brunch on Saturday and Sunday, as well as a brand new signature Happy Hour menu featuring $5 Craft Beers, $6 Spirits, Shots & Cocktails, and $7 Wine.

From a beverage perspective, Tap 42 offers a tightly curated craft beer list along with handcrafted cocktails including Seasonal Favorites and Cocktails on Tap, and an extensive selection of over 40 Bourbons and Whiskeys.

For information on Tap 42, visit www.tap42.com.

About Tap 42

Tap 42 is a Craft Beer Bar & Kitchen featuring modern interpretations of gastropub fare with over 42 Craft Beers to choose from. Tap 42 was among the first concepts in South Florida to combine signature architectural design with a chef-driven menu, extensive craft beer list, and handcrafted beverage program.

They currently operate five locations including Aventura, Coral Gables, Midtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.