Taste Happiness: Update from Deli Lane

Deli Lane was built on sheer will and resourcefulness and 32 years later we know a thing or two about having a great meal that brings family together to enjoy it and each other. The community at Deli Lane is also a family and families help each other when things are tough and now, when things are tougher than ever we are more committed to taking care of our family while taking care of yours. So let us prepare some of your take away needs while conjuring up some special deals for you.

Comfort food is what we do!

Neither the Corona virus or stay at home orders can stop you from tasting happiness!

While you may not be able to join us for a meal on our much-loved patio quite yet, you can still enjoy any one of you favorite Deli Lane dishes at home-either pickup or through delivery. Call our GM and Take-Out & Delivery maven Lola at 305.665.0606 and place your order today!

Thoughts for the future

BETTER DAYS AHEAD

We know at some point things will reopen as this crisis finally subsides and we all return to what will be our new normal. I have lived my life recognizing that every challenge is in fact an opportunity to grow. My first priority will be getting my staff in its totality, back to work! The second one will be listening to them and to you as to what we can do here at Deli Lane and Sunset Tavern as we move into the future.

I have counted my many blessings through the years and there is no more important time to do that than right here, right now.

