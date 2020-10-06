Tayler Sanchez joins faculty of Cutler Bay High School

Tayler Sanchez has become a new faculty member at Cutler Bay Senior High School as of Aug. 31. The school has been rated as an outstanding “A” school.

Sanchez received her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Florida. Her minor, called UFTeach, allowed her to pursue mathematics while simultaneously learning about the best ways to educate students, according to CBSH staffer Elise Kugler.

“Mathematics has always been her favorite subject, but her true passion is teaching,” Kugler said. “She believes part of her love for mathematics came from her exceptional teachers and her intent is to be like the teachers who influenced her, and hopefully inspire her students to love mathematics as well.”

Sanchez has established a system to ensure easy communication with her students and parents.

Lucas J. De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High, was pleased to welcome her there.

“We are excited to have Ms. Sanchez join our Tiger Shark family,” De La Torre said. “We look forward to collaborating and innovating with Ms. Sanchez.”

Sanchez said she is happy to join the team as a new teacher.

“It has always been my dream to become an educator, and I could not ask for a better place to start my career than at Cutler Bay Senior High School,” Sanchez said. “They are truly a family that has embraced me since Day One, and I am honored to join a team that puts students first. Go Tiger Sharks!”