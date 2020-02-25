Temple Judea celebrates ‘Rise Up for Mitzvah Day’

Some 300 people attended “Rise Up for Mitzvah Day,” Temple Judea’s annual community event which encourages Temple members and their families, plus pre-school students and families from The Margaux Early Childhood School, to do a variety of good deeds for the community. The photo shows volunteers packaging 20,000 nutritious meal bags for the organization: Rise Against Hunger, a non-profit, international hunger relief organization that provides food and other life-changing aid to people in developing nations. Other Mitzvah Day activities included a blood bank, carwash and Soul Stitchers: a Knitting group for a cause.

Now celebrating 72 years of Jewish Learning and Living in Coral Gables, Temple Judea is one of the largest Reform synagogues in Miami with approximately 650 member families.

For more information, visit www.JudeaGables.org.